Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK foreign minister dismisses report on diverting aid spending to defence

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said a media report that Britain was seeking to divert aid spending to defence and intelligence projects was "tittle tattle", and that the government remained committed to its aid target.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:36 IST
UK foreign minister dismisses report on diverting aid spending to defence
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said a media report that Britain was seeking to divert aid spending to defence and intelligence projects was "tittle tattle", and that the government remained committed to its aid target. "There's a load of tittle tattle, rather colourful, in the media," he said in an interview. "I'm not going to prejudice the comprehensive spending review but we're absolutely committed to helping the bottom billion, to making sure we link up with our wider foreign policy goals, most obviously climate change."

The Times newspaper reported finance minister Rishi Sunak was seeking to divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to pay for upgrades to Britain's intelligence and defence capabilities. Asked if the government's pledge to spend 0.7% of GDP on aid and development would be honoured Raab said: " Oh, absolutely ... It's a manifesto commitment, it's written into law."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Strong rains hit southern Japan as Koreas ready for typhoon

An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday as it headed to the Korean Peninsula, while another storm in the Pacific grew stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilomet...

Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for automatic variants of BS-VI compliant Polo and&#160; Vento models. The Polo GT trim is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while Vento Highline Plus variant is tagged at Rs ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now White House slams corrupt WHOThe White House pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a U.S. health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be app...

Five held with 7.5 kg opium in Jharkhand

The Ranchi subzone Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested five persons with 7.5 kilograms of opium in the Tupudana area, officials said on Wednesday. According to NCB, the drugs were seized from a four-wheeler after they received intelli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020