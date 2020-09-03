State Cabinet approves promulgation of 'Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020'

Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the promulgation of "The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020" to amend the Odisha Universities Act 1989. As per the amendment in Odisha Universities Act 1989, the Syndicate, instead of the Senate will function as the highest authority in Universities. Though Senate is the highest authority of a university, over the year it has become dysfunctional, therefore, the concept of Senate will be done away with.

"The Constitution of Syndicate will be restructured to make it more functional and professional and there will be an adequate representation of Chancellor as well as the State Government, including the reconstruction of the committee for the selection of Vice-Chancellors of the universities by including a nominee of State Government (Academician) in place of the member selected by Syndicate," said Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi. Under the new amendment, the tenure of Vice-Chancellors will be enhanced from three years to four years, with the upper age limit of 67 from 65 years and no provision of re-appointment as Vice-chancellor of the same university for the second time.

The recruitment of the teachers in universities will be done by the Odisha Public Service Commission and non-teaching staff will be recruited through State Selection Board. The annual audit report of the universities will be available on the university website for the last three years, the process of laying annual audit reports of all the universities in the Odisha Legislative Assembly will be done away with.

Odisha Cabinet has also decided to amend the Odisha Advocates Welfare Fund Act 1987 to permit utilization of the Advocates Welfare fund for payment of financial assistance to needy advocates to tide over financial crisis due to disruption of the legal profession on account of natural calamity, pandemic, and similar situation. (ANI)