EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - Scholz

EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - ScholzReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:25 IST
European finance ministers will discuss at a meeting in Berlin next week the implementation of a 750 billion euro recovery package and how to give the EU its own fiscal resources to pay back joint debt, German Finance Minister Olaf Schulz said on Thursday.
"For the recovery to be truly successful, we must recover together and use this opportunity to transform our economy," Scholz said in a key note speech at an event of the Brussels-based Bruegel institute.
"To get Europe's economy back on track, investment is key. Coupled with smart, credible reform packages, it can create growth opportunities and make our economies more resilient."
ALSO READ
Ronald Koeman will be Barcelona coach, confirms Bartomeu
Messi would not be leaving, he wants to end his career while playing for Barcelona: Bartomeu
Daniel Dae Kim, Randall Park to reunite for Asian American-led heist movie
EU leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Belarus president
Series of crashes leads to shutdown of Berlin highway