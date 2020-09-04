Maha: Three held for cheating people with promise of loans

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as loan agents and cheating people of lakhs in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Rohit Nagvekar (30) Bhalchandra Palav (27) and Omkar Ravindra Hatle (35), senior inspector Satish Nikam of the APMC police station said.

The accused would allegedly furnish bogus documents stating that they were loan agents and then make the victims pay different charges to get loans, the official said. The trio had allegedly cheated three persons from Nerul to the tune of Rs 8 lakh, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who have been remanded to police custody till September 7, the official added..