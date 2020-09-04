Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs submits plea seeking permission to interrogate KT Ramees

The Customs Department on Friday submitted an application before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) seeking permission to interrogate Ramees KT, an accused in Kerala Gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:11 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs submits plea seeking permission to interrogate KT Ramees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Customs Department on Friday submitted an application before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) seeking permission to interrogate Ramees KT, an accused in Kerala Gold smuggling case. The customs informed the court that they want to interrogate Ramees about his relation with Mohammed Anoop, who was earlier arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru drug case.

Customs also sought permission to handover the digital evidence seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case. Notably, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi had a couple of week back extended the judicial custody of three key accused in this case -- Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair -- till September 9.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudans power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.The gover...

"1 in 20 people showed evidence of COVID-19 by end of July"

One in 20 people in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection by the end of July while the positivity rate for antibodies was higher in the urban population than the rural population, a community-based survey conducted by the central...

Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent, the United Nations said Friday. The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the hug...

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020