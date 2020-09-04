Left Menu
CM Kejriwal assures trade, industry of relief in fixed power charges

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured representatives of trade and industry associations that the government will provide relief regarding the fixed power charges that commercial and industrial units are obliged to pay despite economic losses due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:16 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured representatives of trade and industry associations that the government will provide relief regarding the fixed power charges that commercial and industrial units are obliged to pay despite economic losses due to COVID-19. According to an official release, CM Kejriwal met the traders and industrial associations over the last few days, and assured them that adequate steps will be taken to provide relief, vis-a-vis the fixed power charges.

Over the last few days, many trader associations and industrial associations have requested CM Kejriwal to intervene in this regard and provide relief to them. Over the last few days, the Delhi CM also met several associations, clarifying that the revenue situation of the Delhi government has taken a hit owing to the complete shutdown of businesses and the economy due to coronavirus.

He said that while the decision to impose a complete lockdown then was essential, Delhi has now decided to lift the lockdown and it will take time to cover the economic shortfall now that businesses and industries have resumed. A few days back, Kejriwal had announced that the revenue has fallen from Rs3,500 crore in April of the previous years to Rs300 crore this year. He assured the representatives of the traders and industrial associations that steps to provide ease for fixed power charges, to owners of commercial and industrial units will be taken by the Delhi government as soon as possible.

Various stakeholders and representatives of these units have been meeting the CM and requesting his intervention, as most of the units have remained closed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Following the Unlock guidelines of the Centre, the Delhi government has allowed several economic activities in the national capital. At several stages, CM Kejriwal has announced various measures to revive the economy of Delhi.

Recently, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission had announced no power tariff hike for the 6th year in a row, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

