Sarpanch, her son held for taking bribe of Rs 1,000 from hand pump mechanic in Kota

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a sarpanch and her son for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a hand pump mechanic to sanction a bill of Rs 3,100, officials said. The accused have been identified as Kotradeep Singh gram panchayat head Santosh Bairwa, 48, and Teerupati Baira, 22. They will be produced before the ACB court here on Saturday.

Santosh and Teerupati allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1,000 from Hariom Gurjar, who works as a hand pump mechanic in the village, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ACB, Prerana Shekhawat said. The accused had demanded Hariom Rs 1,500 for sanctioning a bill amount of Rs 3,100, following which the mechanic reached the ACB on Wednesday.

A complaint was registered against Santosh and Teerupati and it was found that the bribe amount through negotiation was settled at Rs 1,000, Shekhawat said..