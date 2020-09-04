Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP allows tourism activities to resume as per Unlock-4 norms

Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI): Tourism activities are set to resume in Andhra Pradesh after a gap of five months as the state government on Friday permitted opening up of sites as per Unlock-4 guidelines.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:21 IST
AP allows tourism activities to resume as per Unlock-4 norms

Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI): Tourism activities are set to resume in Andhra Pradesh after a gap of five months as the state government on Friday permitted opening up of sites as per Unlock-4 guidelines. Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said all tourist destinations, ropeway operations, boating, adventure sports and tourism-related transport operations were being opened with immediate effect.

Similarly, all museums and archaeological sites, including forts and protected monuments, buildings and structures were also being opened to the public, Bhargava told PTI. We have issued necessary instructions to the AP Tourism Development Corporation and the Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums in this regard, asking them to scrupulously following the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

The closure of tourist sites and facilities, including hotels run by the APTDC due to the COVID-19 lockdown, caused a revenue loss of about Rs 10 crore a month since March. Meanwhile, Rajat Bhargava, who is also Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), issued a memo, permitting opening of bars in Class-1 clubs, tourism facilities and also military canteens for liquor sale.

He directed the Excise Commissioner to take necessary action in line with it..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...

Restaurant built in 1784, casualty of pandemic, to be razed

A restaurant and onetime inn built along a stagecoach route in 1784 has closed permanently, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials say its been approved for demolition. The Sun Chronicle reports that the Lafayette House...

One more dies of COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, toll reaches 29

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 4 PT A COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Friday, even as the district recorded 94 fresh coronavirus cases, officials said. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, died, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020