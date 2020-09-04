Left Menu
Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Police had distributed pamphlets to trace the girl, who was eventually found at Labour Chowk on Friday afternoon. In a separate case, Khoda police recovered a 10-year-old boy named Ajit on Thursday who had lost his way as he was not familiar with the area and got reunited with his family.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad police have launched a special "Operation Khushi" on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that different police stations in the district have so far found three teenage girls and two boys who were missing.

Khoda police have recovered a 16-year-old girl who was lured by a youth on some pretext one year ago. A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code in September last year. Police had distributed pamphlets to trace the girl, who was eventually found at Labour Chowk on Friday afternoon.

In a separate case, Khoda police recovered a 10-year-old boy named Ajit on Thursday who had lost his way as he was not familiar with the area and got reunited with his family. An 18-year-old girl named Akanksha, a resident of Ram Park Colony in Loni left her home without telling any family members in August. A missing report was lodged by her father Satyendra Pal Singh on August 28 at Tronica City police station of Loni circle.

On Thursday, police traced her to Pooja Colony where she was living at a friend's residence. She told the police that she had heated arguments with her mother and left the house. In another case, Kotwali police found a 17-year-old girl on Thursday after getting a missing report as they traced her within three hours from Laal Kuan area at a friend's house. Upon questioning, she told the police that she left home because her mother had apparently scolded her.

A 14-year-old boy Rahman, who was missing since July 7, has also been reunited with her family from Khurja town of Bulandshahr district on Thursday. He had left his home after quarreling with his parents and a report was lodged by her mother under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

