Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters can be extradited to Japan, U.S. judge says

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 02:38 IST
Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters can be extradited to Japan, U.S. judge says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. judge on Friday ruled two Massachusetts men can be extradited to Japan to face charges that they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston rejected the arguments against extradition by U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, clearing the way for the U.S. State Department to consider turning them over.

Paul Kelly, the Taylors' lawyer, said they would present issues to the State Department that Cabell could not consider, including the "heroism and courage" of Michael Taylor and Japan's "frequent refusal" to extradite its own citizens. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors say the Taylors facilitated a "brazen" escape in which Ghosn fled Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on private jet before reaching Lebanon, his childhood home, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services. They have been held without bail since their arrests in May at Japan's request. Their lawyers had argued they could not be extradited because Japanese penal code does not make it a crime to help someone "bail jump," and that they could only be charged if Japanese authorities were already pursuing Ghosn pre-escape.

But Cabell declined to second-guess Japan's interpretation of its own law as making it illegal to enable the escape of someone who has committed a crime. He said the Taylors' conduct "literally brings them squarely within the purview" of the law.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Jacob Blakes father has said that his happy-go-lucky son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralysed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. A clearly exhausted J...

Broncos release top tackler Davis

The Denver Broncos released linebacker Todd Davis on Friday, parting ways with a player who started 59 games over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old Davis started at least 14 games in each of the last four campaigns. He led the Broncos ...

Athletics-Farah returns to track in style by breaking one-hour record

Britains Mo Farah returned to the track in style on Friday after three years away when he broke the world record for the one-hour run while Safan Hassan smashed the womens equivalent by more than a lap at the Brussels Diamond League meeting...

Cricket-England storm back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020