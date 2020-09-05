Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: NCB to question Rajput's cook

The federal anti-narcotics agency arrested Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager, on Friday under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The two will be produced before a local court on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 11:05 IST
Sushant case: NCB to question Rajput's cook
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's cook on Saturday in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death, officials said. They said the cook, Dipesh Sawant, has been made to join the investigation.

His role is that of a "witness" and he will be questioned and his statement recorded by the agency, they said. The federal anti-narcotics agency arrested Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager, on Friday under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The two will be produced before a local court on Saturday. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB has arrested a total of five people in this case till now, the other being Zaid Vilatra (21), Abdel Basit Parihar (23), and Kaizen Ibrahim.

Both Showik and Miranda have been named as accused by the ED and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Rajput's death case. Their arrests came after over 10 hours of questioning when they were brought to the agency's office in the Ballard Estate area on Friday by the NCB sleuths following searches of their premises.

Officials said Rhea (28), Rajput's live-in partner, is expected to be summoned for questioning soon. The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation, and consumption of drugs, and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

The NCB is understood to have obtained the phone records of other accused in the case too. Rajput was found dead at his flat in the suburban Bandra area on June 14.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists redesign face mask to improve comfort, protection

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have designed a new reusable face mask that protects wearers and those around them from the novel coronavirus, and is comfortable enough to wear all day, an innovation that may help reduce the spr...

Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military, a senior official sai...

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Ya...

Portland killing suspect and victim had guns, documents say

Both the suspect in the slaying of the right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon last weekend and the victim had handguns when their confrontation started after dueling street demonstrations, according to court documents made public Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020