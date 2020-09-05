Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI): Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on credible information, raided a house on Friday and seized the contraband.

The three -- A Subramani (26), Vidus (31), who had done his MSc in Computer Science and computer application in England and Shegin (21)-- were all from Kerala, an official release said. Preliminary investigation revealed the trio used to source the drugs from a Visakhapatnam-based peddler and sell them in smaller quantities here.

Police also nabbed four inter-state chain snatchers and seized 1.7 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 85 lakh from them. With the arrest of the four -- Abu Hyder Ali, Husain Ali, Mehadi Hasan and Sadiaq Ali -- 30 cases of chain- snatching have been solved, the release said.

The gang had been operating in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and had been arrested earlier too.