Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI): Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:41 IST
Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI): Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on credible information, raided a house on Friday and seized the contraband.

The three -- A Subramani (26), Vidus (31), who had done his MSc in Computer Science and computer application in England and Shegin (21)-- were all from Kerala, an official release said. Preliminary investigation revealed the trio used to source the drugs from a Visakhapatnam-based peddler and sell them in smaller quantities here.

Police also nabbed four inter-state chain snatchers and seized 1.7 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 85 lakh from them. With the arrest of the four -- Abu Hyder Ali, Husain Ali, Mehadi Hasan and Sadiaq Ali -- 30 cases of chain- snatching have been solved, the release said.

The gang had been operating in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and had been arrested earlier too. PTI KSU NVG RAVINDRANATH NVG RAVINDRANATH

