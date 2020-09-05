Left Menu
Man plots murder of his wife for his second marriage

Shanaz Akhtar was stabbed to death inside her house at village Mohra in the border district on August 30 and the roles of her husband Zulifkar Ali and his helper Mohammad Aslam were under suspicion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said. "During investigation, it came to the fore that Ali told the helper of his vehicle (Aslam) that he wants to marry for the second time and assured him a handsome amount of money in helping his wife get killed," he said.

A man was arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of his wife to get married for the second time in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Shanaz Akhtar was stabbed to death inside her house at village Mohra in the border district on August 30 and the roles of her husband Zulifkar Ali and his helper Mohammad Aslam were under suspicion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

"During investigation, it came to the fore that Ali told the helper of his vehicle (Aslam) that he wants to marry for the second time and assured him a handsome amount of money in helping his wife get killed," he said. After hatching the conspiracy, the SSP said it also came to light that the woman was stabbed with a knife by Aslam in presence of her husband.

Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on, the officer said..

