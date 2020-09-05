Former SP MLA held in land grabbing case

Former SP MLA Aarif Anwar Hashmi was on Saturday arrested in connection with a land grabbing case, police said. A case was registered in connection with the construction of a school on government land in 2018 by tampering with records. The charges against the former lawmaker were found to be true during an investigation by the district magistrate, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

Hashmi, former MLA from Utraula, was arrested from party office in Sadullah Nagar here, he said. A process has been initiated to cancel the arms license of the SP leader and his brother Maroof Anwar Hashmi, police said.

Hashmi represented the Utraula seat in 2007 and 2012.