Over 1,200 banned cough syrup bottles seized in Bengal, one held

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 1,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district and apprehended a smuggler in this connection, an official said on Saturday. During patrolling in the India-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR) area, the BSF personnel nabbed the person while he was trying to smuggle cough syrup bottles into the neighbouring country.

"In Malda district, troops of the Nawada border outpost apprehended an Indian smuggler with 100 bottles of Phensedyl and a mobile phone," an official said. Additional 1,181 bottles of cough syrup were also recovered from the area during a search operation, he said.

"The market price of seized Phensedyl bottles is more than Rs two lakh," he added.