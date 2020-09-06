Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,200 banned cough syrup bottles seized in Bengal, one held

During patrolling in the India-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR) area, the BSF personnel nabbed the person while he was trying to smuggle cough syrup bottles into the neighbouring country. "In Malda district, troops of the Nawada border outpost apprehended an Indian smuggler with 100 bottles of Phensedyl and a mobile phone," an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 01:01 IST
Over 1,200 banned cough syrup bottles seized in Bengal, one held
During patrolling in the India-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR) area, the BSF personnel nabbed the person while he was trying to smuggle cough syrup bottles into the neighbouring country. Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 1,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district and apprehended a smuggler in this connection, an official said on Saturday. During patrolling in the India-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR) area, the BSF personnel nabbed the person while he was trying to smuggle cough syrup bottles into the neighbouring country.

"In Malda district, troops of the Nawada border outpost apprehended an Indian smuggler with 100 bottles of Phensedyl and a mobile phone," an official said. Additional 1,181 bottles of cough syrup were also recovered from the area during a search operation, he said.

"The market price of seized Phensedyl bottles is more than Rs two lakh," he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium ease to 2-0 Nations League win over Denmark

Belgium enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win away to Denmark thanks to a goal in each half from Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens in their Nations League A Group 2 clash on Saturday. Kasper Hjulmands reign as Denmark coach got off to a bad start whe...

Two French soldiers killed, one injured in Mali - Presidency

Two French military personnel were killed while on an operation in Mali on Saturday when an improvised explosive device destroyed their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said.According to the statement, a third soldier was injured in ...

Nationals agree to extension with GM Rizzo

Nearly a year after a stirring playoff run that ended with the franchises first World Series title, the Washington Nationals extended the contract of president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo. According to a report fro...

QB Smith makes Washington roster after leg injury

Continuing a remarkable comeback, quarterback Alex Smith earned a spot on the Washington Football Teams 53-man roster. Coach Ron Rivera said he threw Smith right into the middle of the fire in the final practices, putting him in 11-on-11 dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020