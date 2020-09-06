Poacher arrested with 13 kg of deer meat in Bengal

A person was arrested from a village near the Sunderban forest in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Saturday after around 13 kg of deer meat was recovered from his possession, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel raided the house of the person at Baikunthapur village in Kultali, Chief Wildlife Warden Vinod Kumar Yadav told reporters.

The man, identified as Manindranath Das, was arrested from his residence and 13 kg of deer meat was found in his possession. Forty snares were also seized during the raid, the senior forest official said. The poacher was in the custody of Maipith Coastal police station and being interrogated, he said.

"We will continue with such raids taking the help of police," Yadav said.