Sushant case: NCB team reaches Rhea's home to serve summons for joining probe
A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached actress Rhea Chakraborty's home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:45 IST
A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached actress Rhea Chakraborty's home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea, 28, the main accused in the case, to take the probe forward.
"The team has gone to serve the summons of joining investigation. She can come on her own or she can come with the team," a senior official of the federal anti-narcotics agency said. The NCB has recently arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor's personal staff, in this case.
A few others have also been arrested by the agency. Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.
ALSO READ
CBI quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj
CBI, Mumbai Police teams at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai
NCB registers criminal case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs: Officials.
'You will always be alive in our hearts': Suresh Raina pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
SSR death case: MSHRC notice to Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter morgue