Man tied to tree, thrashed on suspicion of being a thief, dies: Police

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after being tied to a tree and thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of being a thief, police said on Sunday. After being thrashed by people, including the son of a retired policeman, the man was handed over to the police, which released him after seeing that he was in a serious condition, they said.

The man died soon after reaching his home following which police arrested two persons, including the policeman’s son, has been arrested in this connection, they said. A case has been lodged against 10 persons on a complaint by the victim’s brother, they said, adding that additional forces too were deployed in the area on Sunday amid the tension over the death of the minority community man.

"Wajid (30) was caught by the watchman of Nalkoop colony in Aonla in an inebriated condition on Saturday. He was also allegedly found in the possession of a stolen electric motor of a fan,” Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said. “The residents of the colony first tied him to a tree, beat him up and then brought him to the police station. Acquaintances of Wajid took him home, where he died," the SP added.

Following this Wajid’s brother Naseer lodged a complaint with police which registered a case against 10 persons including the son of a retired policeman at Aonla police station, the SP said. He said the son of the retired policeman and another person have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest other accused persons.

"As per the post-mortem report, Wajid died of head injuries," the SP added..