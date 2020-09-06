Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man tied to tree, thrashed on suspicion of being a thief, dies: Police

Acquaintances of Wajid took him home, where he died," the SP added. Following this Wajid’s brother Naseer lodged a complaint with police which registered a case against 10 persons including the son of a retired policeman at Aonla police station, the SP said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:28 IST
Man tied to tree, thrashed on suspicion of being a thief, dies: Police

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after being tied to a tree and thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of being a thief, police said on Sunday. After being thrashed by people, including the son of a retired policeman, the man was handed over to the police, which released him after seeing that he was in a serious condition, they said.

The man died soon after reaching his home following which police arrested two persons, including the policeman’s son, has been arrested in this connection, they said. A case has been lodged against 10 persons on a complaint by the victim’s brother, they said, adding that additional forces too were deployed in the area on Sunday amid the tension over the death of the minority community man.

"Wajid (30) was caught by the watchman of Nalkoop colony in Aonla in an inebriated condition on Saturday. He was also allegedly found in the possession of a stolen electric motor of a fan,” Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said. “The residents of the colony first tied him to a tree, beat him up and then brought him to the police station. Acquaintances of Wajid took him home, where he died," the SP added.

Following this Wajid’s brother Naseer lodged a complaint with police which registered a case against 10 persons including the son of a retired policeman at Aonla police station, the SP said. He said the son of the retired policeman and another person have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest other accused persons.

"As per the post-mortem report, Wajid died of head injuries," the SP added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Low ozone found over Brahmaputra river valley

Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES, Nainital an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology DST Government of India have evaluated the near-surface ozone in the B...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...

Patnaik thanks Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha's disaster preparedness

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing the coastal states disaster preparedness, and said his government always makes efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020