Judith Ravin takes over as new US Consul General in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI): Judith Ravin has taken over as Consul General of the United States of America in the city with immediate effect. Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Ravin served as public affairs counselor at the US Embassy in Lima, Peru.

"It is my great privilege to represent the United States in South India, especially at this historically difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ravin said on her appointment. Ravin had also served as the International Relations Officer General in the office of the Haiti special coordinator, Washington D.C.

"I look forward to advancing the shared goals of the United States and India in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Island, Lakshadweep and Puducherry," she said in a press release. An alumni of Harvard University, Ravin held various diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Pakistan, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Khartoum, Sudan, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Ravin before joining the US Department of State, she had worked for several years in Asia, Africa and Latin America. She had also penned 'Beyond Our Degrees of Separation: Washington Monsoons and Islamabad Blues" and "Ballet in the Cane Fields:Vignettes from a Dominican Wanderlogue", the release said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI