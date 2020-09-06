An irreplaceable loss for nation: Amit Shah on Swami Kesavananda Bharathi's demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati, head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod. "Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji is an irreplaceable loss for the nation. He will always be remembered as an icon of Indian culture for his rich contribution to safeguard our tradition and ethos. My condolences with his followers," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise saying that he will be remembered for his contribution towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Swami Kesavananda Bharati, head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod, passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday. He was the petitioner in the Supreme Court's noted judgement that parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

He challenged Kerala Government's move to take over Mutt property. He was a patron of education, culture and arts. (ANI)