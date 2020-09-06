' Check rising crime in Noida, Gr Noida: Citizens urge police

Left Menu
Even after the commissionerate police system is implemented in the district, such incidents are not decreasing and it is a matter of great concern," the statement read. The residents' associations and bodies urged police to step up vigilance to prevent crimes and also put forth some measures that could be helpful in checking criminal activities - like mandatory police verification for tenants.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:26 IST
Concerned over "increasing crime graph" in Gautam Buddh Nagar, residents' bodies of Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday demanded increased police patrolling and more police posts, among other measures, to curb criminal activities in the district. An online meeting was convened to protest the killing of Akshay Kalra, who lived in Sector 62 of Noida, and was attacked by carjackers on Thursday night. The 24-year-old college student succumbed to the injuries on Friday night and there is no trail of the culprits yet.

The participants included event organiser Distict Development Resident Welfare Association (DDRWA), Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), Noida Village Residents Association (NOVRA), Progressive Community Foundation (PFA), besides presidents of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). The participants demanded quick arrest of Kalra's killers and also raised concern over the law and order situation in the district, according to a statement issued by the DDRWA.

"During the discussion, it was found that the country and the city are going through an economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in many people losing their jobs. People are faced with EMIs on loans for home and car and are committing suicide, while some people are also moving towards crime," it stated. "The spirits of criminals is also high these days and the graph of crime is increasing in the district. It is important to reign them in. Even after the commissionerate police system is implemented in the district, such incidents are not decreasing and it is a matter of great concern," the statement read.

The residents' associations and bodies urged police to step up vigilance to prevent crimes and also put forth some measures that could be helpful in checking criminal activities - like mandatory police verification for tenants. "People should be made aware of different crimes and the punishment they entail. It should be publicised at various places in the district. The police should restart meetings with RWAs," according to the statement.

"There should be increased police patrolling and the responsibility of the police department should be fixed. Also, police posts should be increased," it stated. "Emphasis should be laid on police verification of domestic helps, gardeners, drivers, etc. Roadside vendors in sectors should also get verified and registered by the police. Similar verification should be done for tenants in villages of the district," it stated.

The resident bodies also stressed on not allowing entry to scrap dealers in residential areas on weekdays and permitting them only on weekends. They cited the link of some scrap dealers in robberies in the past, saying the accused reconnoitered societies during the day and were found helping criminals who struck at night.

They also demanded installation of CCTV cameras at every intersection in the district so that criminal incidents can be captured and accused persons be easily tracked. The participants also suggested a need for the police department to have a list of senior citizens living alone so that they can be taken care of from time to time and no untoward incident happens to them.

