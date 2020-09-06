Top Punjab Police officials boost morale of over 500 COVID infected cops

On the directive of the Punjab Director General of Police, top-level police officers have telephonically contacted over 500 COVID-19 positive cops, who are undergoing treatment to keep them motivated and in high spirits. As per a statement issued by the Government of Punjab, all Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) rank officers made the calls as part of the mass contact program, in line with similar efforts undertaken in recent weeks by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"The senior officers involved in the exercise not only enquired about the health and well-being of the personnel but also assured them of every possible support, with the aim of keeping infected personnel in high spirits and motivated to fight the disease. Police officials undergoing treatment have expressed satisfaction over the support given by the government and police department," the statement said on Sunday. A total of 3,803 police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive so far in the state, out of which, 2,186 (57 per cent) have fully recovered.

There are currently 1,597 active cases in the police, including 38 Gazetted Officers and 21 SHOs. About 32 family members of police personnel are also COVID positive. As per the government, 20 officials, including a DSP have laid down their lives while fighting coronavirus as frontline warriors, while 20 police officials who had recovered from the disease have donated blood plasma and over 100 others have also offered to do so.

"As a welfare measure, all COVID positive police personnel are being provided health kits recommended by doctors, which include a digital thermometer, pulse oximeter, sanitizers, medicines, vitamins etc. These kits cost Rs 1,700 including taxes, but are provided free of cost to COVID positive police officials," the statement added. (ANI)