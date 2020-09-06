Telangana cabinet meeting to be held on Sept 7

A meeting of the Telangana cabinetis scheduled to be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Themeeting is likely to discuss the New Revenue Act and other bills to be introduced in the Legislature.

The monsoon session of state assembly commences on Monday. "The state cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be held on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan at 7.30 PM," an official release said on Sunday.