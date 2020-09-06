Ukraine accuses pro-Russian separatists of violating ceasefire
Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with government forces, killing one soldier and wounding another soldier, the Ukrainian military said. The rebel forces opened fire with a grenade launcher on troops in the Krasnohorivka area in Donetsk region and with small arms near Prychepylivka village in Luhansk area, the military said in a statement. The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:07 IST
Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with government forces, killing one soldier and wounding another soldier, the Ukrainian military said.
The rebel forces opened fire with a grenade launcher on troops in the Krasnohorivka area in Donetsk region and with small arms near Prychepylivka village in Luhansk area, the military said in a statement. Rebel officials were unavailable for comments.
The Ukrainian military said the attack indicated the pro-Russian forces wanted to disrupt an agreement reached by the two sides and OSCE negotiators for a full ceasefire from July 27. The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers and separatists.
ALSO READ
Vast protest in Minsk keeps up pressure on Belarus president
Belarus protesters flood into Minsk as army issues warning
Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence
Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk
Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence