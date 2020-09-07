Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three. ROUND TWO - ELIJAH MCCLAIN McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in Aurora, Colorado in August last year. His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:54 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open

Former champion Naomi Osaka is wearing a different facemask for each of her matches at the U.S. Open this year. They each carry the name of a Black American and aim to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience: ROUND ONE - BREONNA TAYLOR

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13. One police officer involved was fired by the city's police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

ROUND TWO - ELIJAH MCCLAIN McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in Aurora, Colorado in August last year.

His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people. ROUND THREE - AHMAUD ARBERY

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot after being pursued by armed white men as he jogged through a suburban neighborhood in Georgia in February. Three white men have been charged with the murder of Arbery in a case that spurred a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting was leaked on the internet.

ROUND FOUR - TRAYVON MARTIN Martin was an unarmed Black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012 helped spark the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas, Frank Pingue and Arvind Sriram; Editing by Ken Ferris/Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 90,802 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 42 lakh-mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases,...

Tennis-Osaka blasts past Kontaveit to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Former champion Naomi Osaka was at her free-swinging best as she stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit on Sunday. In a battle of baseline blasters, fourth seed Osaka had the edge in firepower over...

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesias Aceh province in early on Monday, Indonesian authorities have confirmed.Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by lo...

Mariners ride homers to fifth straight win

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Kyle Lewis added a solo shot as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn 3-1 allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to get the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020