Woman physically assaulted, pushed from moving car in Kolkata

Kolkata Police registered a case against a man for allegedly physically assaulting a 31-year-old woman and later pushing her from a moving car in the city on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Police registered a case against a man for allegedly physically assaulting a 31-year-old woman and later pushing her from a moving car in the city on Saturday. The accused also hit another woman while driving rashly, who was trying to help the victim lady.

"Today (Sunday) at around 00.10 hrs information was received by Anandpur Police Station that some disturbance has occurred in front of Abhuday Housing Complex at RR plot here. It was found that on September 1, the victim lady (31 yrs) met a person who introduced himself as Amitabha Bose. On September 5 at around 20.30 hours Amitabha Bose reportedly called her up and they went out for a drive," said Kolkata Police. "After roaming for a while, the woman asked Bose to drop her at her flat since it was quite late but Bose was unwilling to drop her. When they reached in front of Abhudoy at RR plot from Kalikapur, the woman asked him firmly to drop her, following which Bose suddenly started assaulting her physically and later pushed her out of the car on the road," Police added.

In the meantime, hearing her scream a couple namely Nilanjana Chatterjee and her husband Deep Satpati stepped out of their car to help her. Bose drove his car rashly and hit Nilanjana Chatterjee, following which she received injuries and fractured her left leg. Later a case was registered against the Bose and the complainant was helped by female police personnel to return home.

