PNC Infratech-led JV wins Rs 290 cr water supply project in UP

PNC Infratech Limited on Monday said its joint venture with SPML Infra has won a Rs 290 crore water supply project in Uttar Pradesh. The project falls under Uttar Pradesh government's State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Commissioner of Rural Development, it said.

"PNC Infratech Limited in Joint Venture with SPML Infra Limited has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder for 'Construction of Haraulipur Group of Villages (125 Nos) Water Supply Project comprising surface and ground water supply schemes and allied works including commissioning; operation and maintenance for 10 years in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh' for Rs 289.83 crore," the company said in a statement. PNC Infratech’s share in the JV is 95 per cent, the statement said.

Four firms participated in the bidding and price bids were opened on Monday in Lucknow, with PNC JV's bid being the lowest, the statement said. The project is scheduled to be constructed in two years and operated for 10 years, post commissioning.

This is the first project secured by the company in water supply sector.