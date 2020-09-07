Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss should re-do 2014 China trade pact over Uighur treatment - NGO

The demand to the Swiss government comes as France, the United States and others also pressure China over the treatment of Uighurs in its far western Xinjiang region, as well as a Hong Kong security law that some contend infringes on rights in the former British colony. U.N. experts and activists say at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres in Xinjiang.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:27 IST
Swiss should re-do 2014 China trade pact over Uighur treatment - NGO

Switzerland should renegotiate its six-year-old free trade agreement with China to bolster human rights protections for its Uighur Muslim minority, the Society for Threatened Peoples activist group said on Monday. The demand to the Swiss government comes as France, the United States and others also pressure China over the treatment of Uighurs in its far western Xinjiang region, as well as a Hong Kong security law that some contend infringes on rights in the former British colony.

U.N. experts and activists say at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres in Xinjiang. China calls them training centres helping to halt terrorism and extremism and teaching new skills.

"The current free trade agreement between Switzerland and China does too little to prevent forced labour products from reaching Switzerland and even receiving tariff concessions," the Germany-based Society for Threatened Peoples said in a statement with other groups, including the Uighur Association Switzerland. Switzerland exported 21.4 billion Swiss francs ($23.41 billion) in goods to China in 2019, while importing goods worth 15.1 billion francs from China, official data show.

Switzerland struck its pact with China in 2014, saving Swiss companies and counterparts potentially hundreds of millions of dollars annually. [https://reut.rs/2FaXUeX ] The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said there were already mechanisms to address concerns like those being raised, without the pact being overhauled.

"The Free Trade Agreement Switzerland-China already has several indirect references to human rights, so a revision is not necessary," it said in a statement. "Human rights initiatives that have a link to the free trade agreement can be brought up in the agreement's mixed committee." In a media interview a month ago, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis acknowledged "rising human rights violations" in China and said "if China abandons the 'one country, two systems' principle in Hong Kong, it will affect Swiss companies invested there".

The Chinese consulate in Switzerland did not respond to an email. China's treatment of Uighurs and the Hong Kong security law may be discussed at the United Nations Human Rights Council regular session that opens Sept. 14. ($1 = 0.9141 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday. They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai...

Special Frontier Force commando laid to rest in Leh

Nyima Tenzin, a commando of the Special Frontier Force SFF who was killed in a land mine blast a week back in eastern Ladakh, was laid to rest in Leh with military honours, official sources said. Tenzin died on the intervening night of Augu...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL82 VIRUS-LD METRO Metro services resume in several cities amid COVID-19 measures Passengers cautious New DelhiChennaiLucknow After remaining shut for over five months due to ...

France's Macron: "very good exchange" with UK PM on Brexit, other issues

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a very good exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. Very good exchange with BorisJohnson, tweeted Macron. We are going to str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020