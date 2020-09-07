Seven SHOs transferred in Ghaziabad
Khoda SHO Sandip Kumar will be taking the charge of Kotwali, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. According to the order, Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Raghvendra singh has been shifted to Masuri town. Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Nagendra Chaubey has taken the charge as SHO Kavi Nagar police station, the SSP said.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:18 IST
Seven station house officers (SHOs) have been transferred in Ghaziabad city, according to an official order. The transfer order came late Sunday night.
Inspector G T Road Kotwali of the city, Vishnu kaushik, has been posted to Sahibabad. He has replaced Anil Kumar Shahi, who has been transferred to the crime branch, the order said. Khoda SHO Sandip Kumar will be taking the charge of Kotwali, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.
According to the order, Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Raghvendra singh has been shifted to Masuri town. He replaced Umesh Panwar, who has been posted to the Crime Branch. Mohammad Aslam is the new SHO of Khoda. He has been sent from Kavi Nagar. Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Nagendra Chaubey has taken the charge as SHO Kavi Nagar police station, the SSP said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalanidhi Naithani
- Ghaziabad
- Umesh Panwar
- Sahibabad
- Kavi Nagar
ALSO READ
10-bed portable hospital opened at NDRF campus in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: 3 held for fleeing with licensed gun of guard after injuring him
Duo held in Ghaziabad for stealing imported cigarettes worth Rs 2.3 crore
40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police
Surveillance teams to take stock of heath of elderly in Ghaziabad