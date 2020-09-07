Man injured after detained by foresters, kin ransack office

Hyderabad, Sept 7 (PTI): A group of villagers on Monday allegedly damaged a Forest Range Office inNirmal district as a 23-year-old man from their village fainted and was hospitalised after being arrested by the forest staff. Police intervened and disperse the mob.

The man's kin and the group from Lingapur alleged the forest staff had beaten him while in their custody, which has been denied by the Forest department. The condition of the person is serious, but the department stated that the man had health issues.

According to the forest officials, the 23-year-old was taken into custody after he and another man, who is absconding, were caught on camera setting up snares to poach wild animals. The forest officials filed a preliminary offence report) under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The man was arrested on Sunday andhe fainted while being produced before a court on Monday, District Forest Officer (DFO) S P Sudhan told PTI. Meanwhile, the foresters said they have lodged a police complaint stating that their office in Khanapur mandal was ransacked.