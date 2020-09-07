Left Menu
Rs 180 cr funds in offing for security infra: Noida police tells citizens

The request for the Rs 180-crore fund was made earlier by the district police and has already been approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the 'Nirbhaya Funds', the officials said during an online meeting with residents' associations and bodies. The money, to be borne by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, would be utilised for setting up a central command centre, installing CCTV cameras in every nook and corner for a stepped up vigilance in the twin cities, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:21 IST
Rs 180 cr funds in offing for security infra: Noida police tells citizens

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police is awaiting Rs 180 crore funds to give a fillip to the security system across Noida and Greater Noida, officials said on Monday, assuring citizens of taking adequate measures to check crime. The request for the Rs 180-crore fund was made earlier by the district police and has already been approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the 'Nirbhaya Funds', the officials said during an online meeting with residents' associations and bodies.

The money, to be borne by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, would be utilised for setting up a central command centre, installing CCTV cameras in every nook and corner for a stepped up vigilance in the twin cities, they said. Organised by the District Development Resident Welfare Association (DDRWA), the meeting had office-bearers of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), Noida Village Residents Association (NOVRA), Progressive Community Foundation (PFA), besides presidents of various RWAs in attendance.

The meeting came in the wake of the killing of a 22-year-old college student, Akshay Kalra, who was allegedly attacked by carjackers last Thursday night near his home in Sector 62. The residents demanded arrested of the assailants and urged for improvement in security, citing "rising crime" in the district. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar, DCP Noida Rajesh Kumar S, Additional DCP Noida Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP Central Noida Ankur Agarwal, ACP Vimal Kumar and ACP Rajneesh Verma, among other policemen, joined the meeting to discuss law and order issues.

Listening to residents' demand for CCTV cameras, Additional CP Love Kumar assured them of resolving the issue and told them that police patrolling would also be increased in sectors, according to a statement by DDRWA. "He also informed that a proposal for five new police stations has been made and talks regarding the land for them are being held with the local authorities," the statement said.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, "A letter was sent to the Ministry of Home Affair which has approved Rs 180 crore for the 'Noida Safe City Project' with the Nirbhaya Fund. The Centre will make the 60 per cent grant and the remaining 40 per cent will come from the state government." "The funds would be used for setting up a command centre, installing CCTV cameras in nook and corner of Noida and Greater Noida. It will bring about a massive fillip in the security apparatus of the district. The funds would also be used to tackle traffic-related issues and city surveillance cameras would also be brought in for better security," Singh told PTI. During the interaction, the residents also raised the demand for restarting meetings between local police officials and RWAs, at least on a monthly basis.

They also assured cooperation to the police in order to establish the rule of law and order in the district, according to the statement..

