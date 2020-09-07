Punjab: Bains brothers booked for violating coronavirus norms

Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains were booked for violating coronavirus norms after they took out a protest march against a state minister here on Monday, police said. The MLAs were holding a protest against state Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for his alleged involvement in an alleged multi-crore post-matric scholarship scam. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said a call was given by the Lok Insaaf party to gather at PUDA ground here to protest against Dharamsot. Around 1,500 persons reached the PUDA ground under their leadership in 70 to 80 buses. They were requested not to organise such a gathering keeping in view the pandemic and prohibitory orders, police said, adding that they did not bother about it and flouted the COVID-19 guidelines by taking out a protest march. Police said when they stopped them, the protesters allegedly misbehaved with them. They attacked cops deployed there, injuring a sub-inspector and four others, said police. Police then used mild force to disperse the protesters. The Bains brothers and their several supporters were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, said police.