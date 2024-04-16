Left Menu

LS polls: 3 MLAs fielded as AAP announces 4 more candidates in Punjab

LS polls: 3 MLAs fielded as AAP announces 4 more candidates in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:45 IST
LS polls: 3 MLAs fielded as AAP announces 4 more candidates in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced four more candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from the Jalandhar reserve constituency.

Besides Tinu, the Aam Aadmi Party named three party MLAs too: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana parliamentary seat.

The announcement was made by party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

Brar represents the Muktsar assembly seat, Kalsi is a legislator from Batala seat while Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency.

Tinu left the Shiromani Akali Dal recently to join AAP.

With this announcement, the AAP has declared candidates on all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab.

The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls in Punjab on its own.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024