Applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the scheme have been presented through the portal to banks for credit facility, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore, it said. "The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone," the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:24 IST
PM to interact with street vendor beneficiaries of govt scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The Union government had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

Modi will also interact with three beneficiaries from the state by connecting virtually with them from their vending locations, the PMO said, adding that as many as 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than four lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. Applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the scheme have been presented through the portal to banks for credit facility, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore, it said.

"The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone," the statement added. Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the programme in public places have been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies, it said, noting that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also participate in the programme through video conferencing.

