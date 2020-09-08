Left Menu
Pak court sentences Christian man to death for committing blasphemy

The Lahore Session Court sentenced to death Asif Pervaiz Masih, who was arrested in 2013 for allegedly blasphemy. Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi convicted Pervaiz after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against the suspect. Hundreds of people including Muslims and Christians are languishing in jails in Pakistan facing blasphemy charges.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:22 IST
Pak court sentences Christian man to death for committing blasphemy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court here on Tuesday sentenced a Christian man to death under the controversial blasphemy law. The Lahore Session Court sentenced to death Asif Pervaiz Masih, who was arrested in 2013 for allegedly blasphemy. "Lahore's session court today awarded the death sentence to Asif Pervaiz Masih, a resident of Christian colony in Lahore, Youhana Abad. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him and also sentenced him three-year imprisonment," a senior court official told PTI. Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi convicted Pervaiz after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against the suspect.

Hundreds of people including Muslims and Christians are languishing in jails in Pakistan facing blasphemy charges. A similar case was of Aasia Bibi, a 48-year-old mother of four, who was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She maintained her innocence but spent eight years in solitary confinement.

However, later she was acquitted by the Pakistan Supreme Court in late 2018. She was allowed to exit Pakistan this year and is reportedly living in Canada.

