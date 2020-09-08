Left Menu
Mumbai police return over 300 stolen mobile phones to owners

Updated: 08-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:00 IST
At least 312 mobile phones stolenfrom areas between Goregaon and Dahisar here in the last oneyear were returned to the owners on Tuesday, a senior policeofficial said

The police have recovered and returned mobile phonesthat were stolen in areas between Vanrai and Dahisar policestations in the last one year, Dr S Swami, deputy commissionerof police (DCP) Zone 12 said

Some of the accused in cases of mobile thefts werepart of the Tak Tak gang, while some hailed from other partsof the country, the official said.

