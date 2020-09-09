G7 foreign ministers condemn Navalny poisoning in strongest terms

G7 foreign ministers condemn Navalny poisoning in strongest termsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 01:02 IST
The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Tuesday condemned the "confirmed poisoning" of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department.
"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny," said the statement.
ALSO READ
Germany economy's 2nd-quarter decline revised to below 10 per cent
Germany on "road to recovery" as business morale brightens further
Germany on "road to recovery" as business morale brightens further
Germany to extend insolvency moratorium for virus-hit companies
Turkey, Greece to hold rival naval drills as Germany aims to cool row