Belarusian leader Lukashenko to visit Russia on Sept. 14 - RIA cites source

Belarusian leader Lukashenko to visit Russia on Sept. 14 - RIA cites sourceReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:03 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will visit Russia on Sept. 14, the RIA news agency cited a diplomatic source as saying on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said on Monday Lukashenko would visit Moscow for talks "in the coming days".
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Moscow
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
EU calls for independent Russian investigation into Navalny's condition
Russia says armoured vehicle attacked during patrol in Syria - Ifax
India to participate in mega war game in Russia next month
Health Ministry on Russian COVID vaccine: India and Russia are in communication; initial information shared, detailed information awaited.
Belarusian authorities crank up pressure on opposition