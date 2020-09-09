Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC agrees to examine plea seeking re-opening of religious places

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea seeking the re-opening of religious places of all faiths across the country that have remained closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:21 IST
SC agrees to examine plea seeking re-opening of religious places
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea seeking the re-opening of religious places of all faiths across the country that have remained closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, issued notices to the Centre and State governments seeking their response on the plea filed by a Gitarth Ganga Trust.

The plea sought that the religious places be opened in order to uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens, particularly of the devotees. The plea said the petitioner is concerned for the well-being and spiritual happiness of each and every resident of India. The petitioner in no way concerns the holding of any religious congregation, but only limited to the rights of devotees confined to the places of worship and that too following the relevant guidelines strictly, the plea said.

"In permitting businesses and commercial activities and prohibiting religious practices the States have weighed the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak with the 'reward" of the value of the business," the petition said. The petitioner said that since the permissions have been given for opening up of various economic activities, it is discrimination against religious institutions if they are not granted similar permission.

"The prohibition by the States and locking down of places of worship completely does not meet the test of proportionality in administrative action, i.e. complete closure of places of worship is not necessary to meet the objective of fighting the pandemic," the plea said. "All that is absolutely necessary is that the requisite precautions must be followed which have in fact been laid down by the government," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft on September 10 in Ambala

The Indian Air Force IAF will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on September 10, 2020, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at...

Svanidhi Samvaad: PM Modi praises efforts of Street Vendors to bounce back

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held Svanidhi Samvaad with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh. The Government of India had launched the PM Svanidhi scheme on 1st June 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume live...

Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini

Pitching for the inclusion of Mathura in the national capital region NCR, local MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that it will boost tourism in the temple town. Talking to a group of reporters through a virtual meeting, the parliamentarian a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020