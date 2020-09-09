Kejriwal holds review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital and asked authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:39 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital and asked authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev were among those present at the review meeting.
"Had a review meeting with Health Minister, Chief Secretary, senior officials and MS of govt hospitals. I have directed all MS and authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of Corona and assured the hospitals of full support in this regard," Chief Minister said in a tweet. With cases again rising in Delhi, Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that his government has increased testing multi-fold.
He had also asked Jain that a doctor's prescription should not be asked for testing and anyone can get tested. Delhi reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of people infected with coronavirus in the national capital to 1,97,135. (ANI)
