2 Jaish overground workers arrested in Kulgam

Security forces arrested two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday. "In a major success in curbing terrorist activities and to safeguard the public from these miscreants, police alongwith other security agencies arrested two terrorist associates of banned organisation JeM and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession during the intervening night of September 8 and 9," a police spokesman said.

Acting on a credible input about anti-national elements carrying arms and ammunition to Srinagar, security forces laid a naka near Jawahar Tunnel, he said. A truck was intercepted and arms and ammunition, including one rifle and two magazines, one M4 carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines, were seized, the spokesman said.

The truck driver and a person traveling in it were detained. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were involved in terror-related crimes and provided support to terrorrists, he said. The spokesman identified the two as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir.