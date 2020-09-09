Car catches fire in southeast Delhi

A car caught fire in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said. Police received information at 10.30 am about the incident that took place at Sant Nagar near Ran Basera in East of Kailash, a senior police officer said.

"It was found that a man named Dinesh Kumar Sharma along with his wife were passing through Sant Nagar, when the car's air conditioner caught fire," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Both the passengers got out safely from the car. The car was burnt completely but no one sustained any injury, police said, adding that the fire brigade doused the fire.