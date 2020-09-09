Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debt-ridden bizman commits self-immolation: SHO

Bogged down by mounting debts due to his stalled business amid the COVID lockdown for months, a 35-year-old businessman committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Kotwali Nagar here, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:11 IST
Debt-ridden bizman commits self-immolation: SHO

Bogged down by mounting debts due to his stalled business amid the COVID lockdown for months, a 35-year-old businessman committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Kotwali Nagar here, police said on Wednesday. Riyazuddin, who used to manufacture wardrobes in Faisalabad locality of Kotwali Nagar area in the city, took the extreme step on Tuesday evening when his family members had gone to attend a social function to their relative’s house, said city police station SHO Yogendra Singh.

Quoting the victim’s family members, the SHO said Riyazuddin was upset over his mounting debts and was not having even proper meals for the last three-four days. With his family members out last evening, he bolted himself in his house and set himself afire, he said, adding his neighbours informed the police after seeing the smoke blowing out of his house.

The police reached the spot immediately and broke open his door, said the SHO, adding his body was completely burnt by then and he died on the spot. Singh said he had bought raw materials from Delhi and Meerut before the lockdown.

As his business got stalled amid the lockdown, he borrowed money from his friends to pay his raw material suppliers. As he resumed his business recently after the lockdown, his lenders began to pester him for their money, which Riyazuddin was still not able to pay due to little business transactions.

Distressed by his inability to pay off his debts, the man committed suicide, said the SHO..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. becoming key driver of militarization in South China Sea, says top China diplomat

The Chinese governments senior diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Wednesday the United States is directly intervening in territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea due to its own political needs. It is becoming the bi...

Greek wildfire rages near Athens, residential areas evacuated

A wildfire fanned by strong winds forced the evacuation of a boarding school and six residential areas southeast of Athens on Wednesday, Greeces fire brigade said.The settlement of Feriza and five more areas about 45 kilometres 28 miles fro...

Make nature conservation a people's movement: Vice Prez Naidu on 'Himalayan Day'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for making nature conservation a peoples movement and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to actively take up the cause. Speaking at a webinar here to mark Himalayan Day, he ca...

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO a huge hit among investors; subscribed 151 times

The initial public offering of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to data available with the NSE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020