Woman raped, murdered in J&K's Samba, accused held: Police
A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed by a man in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Puran Chand alias Bitu (32) from Bishnah area of Jammu, was arrested within 24 hours of the crime from his native village, a police spokesperson said.
Rinku Devi, who was from from Bihar and lived in a rented house with her husband at village Dollian, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Raghunath temple in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district on Monday, he said. During the course of investigation it came to light that the accused was compelling her to have an illicit relation with him, the spokesperson said.
He said the accused raped the woman and hit her at his rented house in Telli Basti which led to her death. Later, the accused dumped the woman's body in the nearby area and fled, the spokesperson said.
