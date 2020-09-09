Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barr backs U.S. move to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

Speaking at an unrelated news conference, Barr said case law made it clear that elected officials who answer questions while in office about even personal matters are entitled to be defended by government lawyers. "Any defamation claim is subject to U.S. law," Barr said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:08 IST
Barr backs U.S. move to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team. In a court filing on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said Trump acted "within the scope of his office as president" when he denied raping former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, and denied knowing her.

The department said it had authority under the federal Westfall Act to move the case from a New York state court and substitute the United States as the sole defendant, potentially putting taxpayers on the hook for defense costs. Speaking at an unrelated news conference, Barr said case law made it clear that elected officials who answer questions while in office about even personal matters are entitled to be defended by government lawyers.

"Any defamation claim is subject to U.S. law," Barr said. "This was a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently." U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan was assigned to Carroll's case, and her lawyers will have to ask him to send the case back to state court.

The filing came one month after a New York state judge rejected Trump's bid to delay the case, putting Carroll's lawyers in position to have Trump answer questions under oath, perhaps before the Nov. 3 election, and submit a DNA sample. Carroll has said Trump lied about attacking her, and smeared her integrity by concocting other lies to explain why she would make up the rape accusation.

"Trump's effort to wield the power of the U.S. government to evade responsibility for his private misconduct is without precedent, and shows even more starkly how far he is willing to go to prevent the truth from coming out," Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's lawyer, said in a statement. The Westfall Act immunizes federal employees from common-law tort claims, such as negligence, arising from conduct performed as part of their official duties.

Trump has in multiple cases claimed immunity from civil lawsuits in state courts. In rejecting that claim in Carroll's case, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision not to block a subpoena for Trump's tax returns by Manhattan's district attorney.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks

The U.S. government is blocking international talks on cross-border taxation of digital giants and Europe should prepare to go ahead with a European tax if there is no global deal by year end, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italys Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the broadcast rights for top-flight Italian soccer and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club official...

Three districts of Nepal ease lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus

Authorities from three districts of Nepal have decided to ease the lockdown imposed three weeks ago to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday. Nepals coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday wit...

DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metros Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020