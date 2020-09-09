Left Menu
HRAWI, PHA urge Maha govt to expedite dues for services during lockdown

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Wednesday said it has not yet received payments for providing their properties for quarantine and accommodation of government frontline workers, even after making several representations to the Maharashtra government and the authorities concerned.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Wednesday said it has not yet received payments for providing their properties for quarantine and accommodation of government frontline workers, even after making several representations to the Maharashtra government and the authorities concerned. "We did what the Maharashtra government asked us to do. Hotels were requisitioned for the purposes of accommodating health workers and doctors and were promised compensation against the services provided, but we are still waiting for it," HRAWI president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement.

He added that the hotel staff risked their lives to serve those who were quarantined in their hotels during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "It is unfortunate that the government now chooses to ignore us." The association and the Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA) have been following up with the authorities for over three months but have received no confirmation on the status of the payments owed to hotels, he added. Hoteliers stated that sometime in mid-April, authorities demanded they open hotels for quarantining purposes and assured fair compensation against the services provided, HRAWI said.

"The government should not have made false promises. It added that if hotels were to continue to remain closed during lockdown, at least, they would not have incurred additional expenses," the HRAWI statement said. It added that it is unfortunate that the hotels have to bear the brunt of a decision that they made in good faith.

PHA President Sharan Shetty said many such hotels are on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. "We have been pleading with the authorities to disburse the dues owed or else many more hotels will go bankrupt. In fact, one of the hoteliers has already filed a petition in the high court and others may follow suit." HRAWI is the apex body of hotels and restaurants in the western region that covers Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu.

