Man beaten up by over 6 people in UP's Gorakhpur; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in Badhalganj town here on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man after a purported video of the incident surfaced online, police said. The incident had taken place on August 31, they said, adding that a search was on for others involved in it.

In the video clip that surfaced on social media, over six men can be seen beating up the victim. They also allegedly made him spit on the road and lick it. Another man can be seen in it wearing a helmet and sitting on a motorcycle. By the end of the video, the victim leaves with him on the two-wheeler.

The victim is learnt to have given a written application against two named and four unidentified people at the Bahalganj police station. However, a case was not registered at the time of filing this report. "Two named accused, Narad, a resident of Bahsua village, and Nagendra, a resident of Dadri village, have been arrested. After interrogation, a case will be registered under relevant sections. Other unidentified accused will be arrested soon," SO, Badhalganj police station, Rana Devendra Pratap Singh said.

Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur South, Vipul Srivastav said, "Police have taken cognisance of the viral video in which some people are beating a youth of Khutbhar village under Badhalganj police station. The case will be investigated and stern action will be taken against the culprit." PTI CORR NAV IJT IJT.