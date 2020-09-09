Odisha govt transfers 4 district collectors

The Odisha government on Wednesday transferred the collectors of four districts, a notification issued by the general administration department said. Jajpur collector Ranjan Kumar Das was transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary in the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Chakravarti Singh Rathore the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation was appointed as the new Jajpur collector. Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, who is currently working as Sub-Collector, Gunupur, was appointed as the new Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Madhusmita Sahoo, the Collector of Nuapada district was transferred an appointed as the deputy secretary in the Water Resources department while Swadha Dev Singh the Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj was appointed as the new Collector of Nuapada. Bolangir Collector Arindam Dakua was transferred and appointed as director special project in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department.

Siddharth Shankar Swain was appointed as the new Collector of Angul in place of senior OAS officer Manoj Kumar Mohanty who was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde was appointed as Project Director, DRDA, Ganjam.

Keerthi Vasan V, Officer on Special Duty, Ganjam (1/c of COVID Management) was appointed as Sub-Collector, Berhampur while J Sonal, working as OSD, Gajapati (l/c of COVID Management) was appointed as Sub-Collector, Gunupur, the notification said..