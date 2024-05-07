Left Menu

Airtel and TechGig Conclude 1st Edition of 'She Codes'

Airtel, a leading telecom services provider in India, recently concluded 'SheCodes,' an annual hackathon hosted in collaboration with TechGig, the country's largest developer community. The campaign aimed at championing and elevating female talent within the tech industry, announcing the top winning students who, along with prizes, will get placement opportunities to work with India's leading tech giant.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:14 IST
Airtel and TechGig Conclude 1st Edition of 'She Codes'
Airtel and TechGig Conclude 1st Edition of 'She Codes'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 7: Airtel, a leading telecom services provider in India, recently concluded 'SheCodes,' an annual hackathon hosted in collaboration with TechGig, the country's largest developer community. The campaign aimed at championing and elevating female talent within the tech industry, announcing the top winning students who, along with prizes, will get placement opportunities to work with India's leading tech giant.

The coding competition, which ran from April 16th to May 2nd, 2024, aimed at recruiting young technical leaders in the Network and Digital domains of Airtel. A total of 4,104 registered participants took part in three rounds that tested their domain expertise, problem-solving abilities, and agility. Through a series of challenges, participants showcased their coding prowess and innovative thinking. The grand finale, held on May 1st, 2024, at the Airtel head office in Gurugram, saw the top teams compete for the top prizes. Subsequently, finalists underwent interviews for potential positions at Airtel. The shortlisted candidates will join Airtel in July 2025.

The following winners were announced: Ananya Bansal, Sanya Mahajan, Vanshika Khurana, and Suhana Khandelwal as part of the team Network-X. Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step towards empowering talented coders. Through this campaign, we aim to bridge the gender gap in the tech community and create a brighter future for Indian female talent."

Amrita Padda, Chief People Officer at Airtel, highlighted the company's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the tech sector, saying, "We are immensely proud of the overwhelming response and enthusiasm we received for 'SheCodes'. This initiative not only underlines our commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity but also serves as a platform to identify and nurture the next generation of female tech leaders." In total, 20 students secured placements at Airtel as a result of the campaign.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024