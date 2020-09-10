Brexit deal can be done despite UK 'chaos' - Irish foreign minister
"Hopefully we'll find a way of moving on from this really unnecessary distraction," Simon Coveney told RTE television. "I think a deal can be done. I think Boris Johnson does want to get a deal," Coveney added.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:39 IST
Ireland's foreign minister on Wednesday said he believed a new post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union can be done despite the "chaos" caused by the British government saying it could break international law. "Hopefully we'll find a way of moving on from this really unnecessary distraction," Simon Coveney told RTE television.
"I think a deal can be done. I think Boris Johnson does want to get a deal," Coveney added.
